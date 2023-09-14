“New Wilmington’s Got Talent,” a local talent competition held Aug. 25 at the New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater, featured a variety of performance types and age groups.
The event was modeled after the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent” with local “celebrity” judges evaluating the performances. Audience members also had the opportunity to cast their vote for the Fan Favorite Award.
Winners included:
First place: Morgan Litz of Wexford, a first-year student at Westminster College, singing “Pulled” from “The Addams Family” musical.
Second place: A duo from Wilmington Area High School performing original rap music. (No names requested.)
Third place: Ava Ford, 12, from Edinburg, singing “Shallow” by Lady Gaga.
Fan favorite: Henry Pardick, 12, from New Wilmington, performing a drum solo.
A total of 12 contestants participated including singers, a ukulele player and an electric guitar soloist. Judges included Sherie Babb, mayor of New Wilmington; Tim Winfield, chair of the School of Music at Westminster College; Allison Ciavarino, principal of Wilmington Area Elementary School; and Todd Cole, president of the New Wilmington Rotary Club. Winners received cash prizes made possible through donations from supporters of New Wilmington Arts in the Park.
“New Wilmington’s Got Talent” is sponsored by EDCOM, the Live New Wilmington Amphitheater Committee, and organized by the Youth Unplugged Committee of local teens. The group is planning another summer Youth Unplugged concert series and talent competition for next year.
For more information or to see the full schedule of events visit www.livenewwilmington.com/events/ or Facebook – LiveNewWilmington.
