A local talent competition, “New Wilmington’s Got Talent,” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater.
The event features a variety of performance types and age groups. Performers include local talent as well as Westminster College students. The event is free and open to the public.
The event is modeled after the hit TV show “America’s Got Talent” with local “celebrity” judges evaluating the performances. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top contestants with a grand prize of $250. The audience will also be able to cast their vote for the “Fan Favorite” award.
The talent competition is being held in conjunction with the New Wilmington Rotary Club’s annual chicken barbecue dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. that day at the Borough Park. It is recommended that dinner tickets be purchased in advance from a member of the Rotary Club or by calling (724) 651-4956.
“New Wilmington’s Got Talent” is sponsored by the New Wilmington Borough Amphitheater Committee and organized by the Youth Unplugged Committee of local teens. Questions about the event can be directed to Helen Boylan at boylanhm@westminster.edu or (724) 946-6293.
All events are weather dependent. For more information or to see the full schedule of events visit www.livenewwilmington.com/events/ or Facebook – Livenewwilmington.
