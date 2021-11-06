For 27 years, Dixie Brush prayed she’d hear from one person.
Now, she hopes that the story of her reunion with that person – the son she gave up for adoption – will touch the heart of at least one young woman who finds herself facing a similar situation.
“All Life Matters,” which Brush published this summer, tells of her unintended pregnancy in 1959.
Now 83, Brush grew up in New Wilmington, the daughter of Nellie and Donald Barbe, a professor at Westminster College. She was attending the school when she found herself pregnant at age 21 to a boy she thought she would marry.
“My family had made it clear I was the mistake baby. I grew up by myself, wanting so much to be loved,” Brush said, explaining that while her family ignored her, her boyfriend would walk her home from work every night and take an interest in her activities. “We were so much in love.”
While her family encouraged Brush to get an abortion, she and her boyfriend decided to elope to West Virginia, but found the state required parental approval to marry. When the young couple returned to New Wilmington, Brush’s family threw her boyfriend out and locked her in, still attempting to persuade her to get an abortion.
When she continued to refuse, Brush was taken to a home for unwed mothers in Youngstown. The rest of the family moved to California the next day.
After giving birth to a healthy baby boy, Brush ended up rejoining her family in California and eventually lost touch with her boyfriend who had joined the Marines. She worked for IBM, married others and had two more sons.
Meanwhile, Brush’s baby boy had been adopted by Neshannock Township residents Ed and Marge Russell and named Scott.
On his eighth birthday, the couple told their son about his adoption.
Russell recalls asking if Ed and Marge would still be his mom and dad and, after getting reassured nothing would change, going back to playing.
“And that was really about it,” recalled the 62-year-old Russell who manages Castle Hills Golf Course. “I had a very happy childhood. I was an only child, but had lots of friends and was involved in athletics. I really didn’t think much about it.”
But on Mother’s Day 1986 it was Marge who gave her son a gift. During the adoption process, Marge had seen Brush’s maiden name on the paperwork. She did some research and found a phone number for her, which she shared with Russell.
“I put it in a drawer, with no intention of calling,” Russell recalled. “But as my birthday in July got closer, I felt God telling me to call her and tell her I was all right.
“I ended up listening to God’s voice, and I called her, telling her I didn’t want to upset her or cause problems, but I was her son,” he continued, relating how Brush cried so hysterically she had to hang up and couldn’t return his call until the next day.
“It was the answer to my prayer of 27 years,” Brush said. “Every day for 27 years I asked God to let me know he was OK.”
The pair planned a meeting and, Russell said, “shared each other’s hearts.”
In the years since, mother and son also reunited with Scott’s birth father, who has since died. Dixie Brush returned to New Wilmington after marrying Bob Brush, a high school classmate she reconnected with at a class reunion after both were widowed.
Initially, Brush began writing “All Life Matters,” which is available on Amazon, as a memoir for her sons.
“I felt God leading me to write it,” she said, noting she was encouraged by Russell and Barbara Saad, one of the pastors at Word of Life Church where the family worships, to put her story into book form. “With God’s help, maybe I can reach just one person and have them not have an abortion.”
Russell, who helped with the book and wrote its foreword, added, “Too many people are choosing death. That was the purpose of writing this book, to show what can happen when they choose life. We did this so if even one girl in my mom’s shoes sees this, she’ll know what can happen if she chooses life.”
