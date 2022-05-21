The summer has already begun in New Wilmington with the start of Fresh Marketplace from May through September.
Open for its seventhth season, The New Wilmington Farmers Market, Fresh Marketplace, started May 7 and is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 17at the corner of Chestnut and Vine Streets in New Wilmington.
It’s housed in a large refurbished barn surrounded by a colorful mural. Every week, enjoy prepared breakfast and lunch made from their vendor’s product, 35-plus farmer and artist vendors, listen to local musicians perform, engage in children’s activities, and shop for high quality, locally produced goods.
“This year,” Sherie Babb, New Wilmington mayor and rresident of Live New Wilmingtoon, said, “will also feature a children’s craft at the Marketplace that coincides with Storytelling in the Park presented by New Castle Public Library starting at 10:30 a.m every Saturday at the New Wilmington Amphitheater.”
Music is sponsored by The Shenango on the Green, The Inn on Market and Fresh Marketplace.
All events are weather dependent. For more information or to see the full schedule of events check their website or Facebook pages at www.nwfreshmarketplace.org or Facebook: freshmarketplaceatnwcenter.
