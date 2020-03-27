New Wilmington Presbyterian Church is offering broadcast-only worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
The sermons are available via a free online video livestream at livestream.com/nwpresby and on the radio at 88.9 FM.
For information and updates on in-person worship, visit nwpresby.org.
