The wares of a New Wilmington candy shop have been part of two special events recently.
Mona’s Chocolates joined other chocolatiers for the Pittsburgh Coffee and Chocolate Festival on Saturday. More than 1,400 people attended the event, which supported Animal Friends of Washington County.
“It was hard work, making a lot of chocolate samples, but it was fun to meet everyone,” said Mona Moufid, owner of the business. “Sometimes you need a little change from your everyday routine to jumpstart your business.”
Moufid then took part in the Lawrence County United Way Taste of the Town on Monday at the New Englander on Wilmington Road. “It was nice to return as one of the local businesses to support our community,” she said.
Moufid is now preparing to celebrate National Chocolate Day and the second anniversary of her shop opening. She will have special store hours at her 129 S. Market St., New Wilmington store, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
New Castle News columnist Dorothy Knight Burchett will be on site from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday to do a book signing for her books “Miles and Miracles “ and “Getting It All Together .“
The store’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
