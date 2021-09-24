A new candy store in New Wilmington has scheduled its grand opening for Oct. 2.
Mona’s Chocolates, located at The Pointe, 129 Market St., will welcome customers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.
The business is owned by New Wilmington resident Mona Moufid, who says she was tired of going to craft shows to sell her hand-dipped chocolate items, so she decided to open her own shop.
The shop will feature such specialties as chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered pretzels and peanut butter meltaways.
Mona’s also will offer a cocoa ball, which consists of cocoa and marshmallow, covered with chocolate. When it is placed in a cup and hot water is poured over it and it becomes hot chocolate. The balls also come in coffee, apple cider and other flavors.
Wedding favors — small chocolate hearts wrapped in the customer’s choice of colored foil — are available as well.
Although Moufid has been selling her chocolate items online, at craft shows and in consignment shops, she says, “I thought it was time to open a shop, even though it is opposite to going online, like others are doing. I like the interaction with other people.”
Moufid became interested in making chocolate when she was 16 years old and talked with the owners of Shearer’s Cake and Candy Supplies, on Wilmington Avenue in New Castle. She got started soon after that and has been making chocolate ever since.
Several crafters share space with her. They are: Hazel Bobobsky, who does original water painting note cards and prints; Kandice Hartner, maker of baby receiving blankets and travel pillows; Anna’s Bakery, an Amish vendor who makes cashew crunch and fudge; Tracy Deal of Crafty Corner, who has crocheted toys and keychains in the store; Bob Burchett who has some wooden crafts; and Dorothy Knight Burchett, who has her original books in the shop.
Hartner and Bobobsky also will be on hand at Mona’s open house to answer any questions about their creations, and Dorothy Knight Burchett will be doing a book signing for her new book, “Getting It All Together.”
