New Wilmington boutique plans grand opening

A grand opening celebration is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 21 for LeChic Bath Boutique, a specialty bath and body retail establishment, located at 129 S. Market St., New Wilmington.
The celebration will include samples, special giveaways and light refreshments kicking off with a special ribbon-cutting. This is the first store front for the previously pop-up entrepreneurial company.
Co-owned by Debbie and Ron Anderson of Hermitage, their journey started with a simple DIY lip balm kit.
“I was on a business trip with my husband and brought it along because I love creativity and making things,” said Debbie, the creative director, who then moved from DIY kits to formulating proprietary formulas. “I love learning about and creating luxurious and trendy bath and body products, finding the best ingredients, determining the best vessel, helping design the labels, the whole process.”
The product line includes Body Butters, Body Wash, Soy Candles, Bar Soaps, Bath Bombs, Shower Steamers, Sugar Scrubs, Wax Tart Melts, Cosmetics, Lip Balms, Lotion Bars among other offerings. Ingredients predominantly used are fair trade and locally sourced and are made in small batches to guarantee the freshness of the products and the creation of a variety of scents.
Being inspired by other entrepreneurs was a key catalyst for creator Debbie, whose previous role had been with the eCenter at LindenPointe, a business incubator located in Hermitage.
“I loved being around the other entrepreneurs, hearing the updates and what was happening with their businesses. You have to be willing to do the research and do your homework constantly as the trends change, products change and suppliers change,” she said, adding that her motto has always been ‘Lovin’ the Entrepreneurial Spirit!”
And she also had a little advice for entrepreneurs, especially from her own experiences.
“I have learned that talking with my resources and contacts can be very helpful.”
She added that she also leaned on her creativity skills especially running a business during a pandemic.
Developing our business product to sell online has been hard because the sense of smell is such a personal thing but we worked to resolve that by giving out pre-packaged samples.”
Future plans include building a wholesale program to place their products in more locations and increasing their local brand awareness through their storefront as well as increasing their e-commerce traffic as their items are available online throughout the continental US.
For more about the business, visit https://lechicbathboutique.com or https://www.facebook.com/LechicBathBoutique.
