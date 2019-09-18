Disability Options Network will launch a new wellness program for people with disabilities.
Anyone interested in learning about the group is invited to an informational meet and greet at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at 831 Harrison St. Refreshments will be served; therefore, RSVPs are recommended to be made by Sept. 27.
The new program, which will gather weekly, will explore the eight dimensions of wellness which include a look inside emotional, financial, social, spiritual, occupational, physical, intellectual, and environmental wellness. Each weekly session the group will focus on one dimension with discussion, activities and peer support.
Those interested in learning more about the new program can contact Dusty Costa, Wellness Coordinator, Disability Options Network, at (724) 652-5144 extension 163 or by email at dcosta@disabilityoptionsnetwork. org.
Disability Options Network is the federally-funded center for independent living that serves Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer and Westmoreland counties and supports people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose.
Disability Options Network offers these services: Advocacy – helping people
negotiate and speak for themselves; Peer Support – connecting people with similar life experiences to each other; Skills Training – providing guidance and support to learn new skills and refresh existing skills; Information & Referral – advising/ assisting individuals to access services and useful information; and Transition – supporting people to live as independently as they choose in the community through any life change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.