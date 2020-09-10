New Visions for Lawrence County is sponsoring gathering volunteers for another downtown cleanup on Saturday morning from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers should meet at the city-owned parking lot on South Mill Street across from the Riverplex and behind Little Johnny’s Pizza and Butz Flowers. Volunteers need to only bring themselves and gloves or trimming tools if they have them.
Previous downtown cleanups focused on parkings lots on North and Mercer streets as well as Zambelli Park.
