New 'Studio City' episodes released

New episodes of the Emmy-nominated, digital daytime drama series “Studio City,” created by Lawrence County natives Jason Antognoli and Sean Kanan, have been released for the extension of season one.
Antognoli, Kanan and Lawrence County native Brian Levine also serve as executive producers on the production.
The star-studded, Emmy-winning cast includes such daytime royalties as Carolyn Hennesy, Sarah Joy Brown, Patrika Darbo, Scott Turner-Schofield, and the most recent Emmy-winner for Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series (“Studio City”), Tristan Rogers.
Soap worlds collide in this stirring daytime drama.
The “love letter to soap operas” follows the journeys of Sam Stevens (Sean Kanan) and the cast of “Hearts on Fire,” America’s number two daytime drama series.
Each episode gives fans a double dose of story-line by weaving the clips from “Hearts on Fire” to illustrate that life often imitates art, especially in soap operas, the longest running shows in the business.
The new “Studio City” episodes are currently available on Amazon Prime Video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.