The Cascade Galleria, formerly the Towne Mall, in downtown New Castle will welcome its first new occupant in nearly two decades: Bones ’n’ Stones, a joint venture between Pawsitively Natural Puppy Treats and Kat’s Treasure Tree.
The last store to move out was the Towne Mall Beauty Salon and Bones ‘n’ Stones is the first retail business to establish residency in the space in the last 20 years.
Pawsitively Natural Puppy Treats was started a year ago when New Castle resident and owner JoAnna Stoner discovered that her Morkie had chicken allergies and, after hours of research, figured out how to use natural ingredients to create her own recipes and dog treats. After much success at the Hometown Markets and similar pop-up events organized by local event producer Jeff Feola, Stoner identified enough demand to open her store at the Cascade Galleria in hopes of encouraging entrepreneurs to take the steps necessary to bringing their visions to fruition.
“I was really encouraged by the crowds and enthusiasm at the market events and hope that my business is the first of many who will locate at the Galleria,” Stoner said.
During the Hometown Markets, Stoner met Katrina Durant, owner of Kat’s Treasure Tree, a gift boutique specializing in candles to crystals. Durant combines her love for nature and art by creating specialty products and jewelry and using them as a catalyst for healing. Together, the women decided to co-locate their complementary businesses in the Cascade Galleria as demand for their products increased.
Feola, who is also vice chairman of the Citywide Development Corporation, added, “It’s encouraging to see the Galleria begin to regain some of its past glory with these creative new businesses finding a home there. It’s great for the local economy and is a great step as the community works to revitalize downtown New Castle. I hope more entrepreneurs will look at this building for opportunities to grow their business.”
Bones ‘n’ Stones official grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11. There will be a reception in the hallway with an opportunity to support a diverse line up of vendors offering handmade items. Bones ‘n’ Stones will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and closed Sundays.
For more information, visit the business Facebook page at Pawsitively Natural Puppy Treats LLC or contact via email bonesnstones2022@gmail.com.
Entrepreneurs interested in a permanent place in the Cascade Galleria, can contact Mark Hutton at MHutton@MainStreetInvst.com.
