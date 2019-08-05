All parents/guardians of high school students who have recently moved in the Shenango Area School District are encouraged to contact the junior-senior high school office as soon as possible.
Please contact Kim Conaway at the high school at (724) 658-5537, extension 3002, to request a registration packet.
The following information should be submitted when registering: birth certificate, three proofs of residency, immunization records (including proof of chicken pox or varicella vaccine) according to Pennsylvania State Law requirements, and the student’s grade transcript or last report card.
After submitting the registration documents and records from the previous school, we will schedule for you and the student to interview with our principal. Pennsylvania Code also requires a signed safe schools affidavit available in the school office stating the child has ever been suspended or expelled for alcohol, weapons, drugs, or fighting violation.
New students who have already registered and been interviewed, and all seventh graders are invited to attend an orientation between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Seventh-grade students will receive their schedules on this day. Teachers, counselors and administrators will be available for assistance.
Students in grades 8-12 may pick up their schedules in the high school lobby on Aug.14.
