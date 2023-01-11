Mood, energy and emotion are captured in Art & Education at the Hoyt’s latest exhibition of paintings by Debra Shingledecker at The Confluence.
On display now through March 22, the landscapes, florals and still lifes represent the local artist’s immediate response to light, color, texture, pattern and form as she experiences them in third dimension. As a result, the images are fresh, expressive and gestural in nature, reminiscent of the great Expressionists in the early 20th century.
Shingledecker revealed that the emphasis of her paintings are not so much the subjects as it is the handling of paint. In fact, the details are irrelevant to capturing the essence of what she perceives visually and, perhaps, spiritually. She prefers a direct application of paint to canvas without any preconceived planning to ensure a genuinely intuitive response.
As an artist member, Shingledecker is certainly no stranger to Arts & Education at the Hoyt. In fact, her experience predates many transitions the art center has experienced over the last 30 years.
Shingledecker was accepted into her first juried art show at the Hoyt in 1991, followed by a purchase award in 1993, and a teaching contract in painting, 1993-94. She was most recently featured in the Hoyt’s 2022 Members exhibit and has been featured in other art galleries, competitions and festivals across the region too numerous to name.
Shingledecker holds an MFA in painting from Edinboro University and a doctorate in higher and post-secondary education from Argosy University. She has been a member of Butler Community College’s art faculty since 1993, playing a significant role in online course design and implementation.
The bulk of her career has been dedicated to arts instruction at various venues throughout the region including the Art Institute of Pittsburgh; Penn State University, Shenango and Beaver campuses; Youngstown State University, and the Merrick Art Gallery, among others.
A meet and greet is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Admission is free and followed by a live concert with Tony Barge and the Honky Tonk Heroes at 7 p.m.
For more information on exhibiting or becoming an artist member, visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
