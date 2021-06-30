New Meadville parish holds first Mass

BY SEAN P. RAY
MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
And so the three churches have become one.
Epiphany of the Lord Parish celebrated its first-ever Mass on Saturday, an occasion marking the formal merger of Meadville’s three Catholic parishes. The congregants of St. Agatha, St. Brigid and St. Mary of Grace came together to pray, sing and take holy communion together at St. Agatha Church.
Saturday’s Mass is not the first time the worshippers from the three parishes prayed together. Throughout much of the pandemic, the Catholic Community of Meadville held Masses solely at St. Agatha due to its larger size than its sister churches. making it better suited for the social-distancing realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to limit the number of buildings that would need intensive cleaning.
However, the Mass marked a sort of point of no return. St. Agatha Church has been made the main place of worship for the newly formed parish. The St. Mary and St. Brigid churches will still see use, but only for special occasions such as weddings, funerals or baptisms at the worshippers’ request.
The inaugural worship and Mass was presided over by Bishop Lawrence Persico, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie. Speaking to the congregants, Persico touched on the origin of the name of the new parish.
Persico said when Father Jeffrey Lucas — who was the head priest of the three parishes and now leads them in their combined form — first raised the subject of merging the parishes, he asked Persico if he could be involved in the naming process. The bishop agreed, requesting the congregating send him ideas of names to pick with the request that the new name be Christ-centric and not already be in use in the diocese.
The Feast of the Epiphany, from which the new parish received its name, celebrates the revelation of Jesus Christ as the savior. Persico said the feast is one of the two great feasts of the Christmas season alongside the Nativity, and recognizes Jesus reaching out beyond the Jewish people to the wider populations of the world.
Going along with this theme, Persico encouraged the new parish to act as evangelists in the community, spreading the word of Christ.
“Oftentimes we think, ‘Well, how can I be an evangelist in my hometown? Everyone I know are Catholics or Christian,’” said Persico. “But there are people in this community who are not here, and they need evangelized, and that’s your missionary task.”
Persico acknowledged there are likely some concerns and fears by members of the former parishes about the future of the churches they held dear. However, he contended that the merger made the Meadville Catholics into “one, stronger community.”
“One that is not distracted by buildings, by what’s going to happen to this building or that building, but then you have one focus,” Persico said. “To be the Epiphany star. To be the light. To be missionaries in Meadville, and you can go beyond Meadville if you want.”
Speaking with the Tribune after the service, Persico said that as the population of northwestern Pennsylvania decreases, mergers like that seen in Meadville may become more common. The bishop saw the combining of Meadville’s parishes as a successful example of how to make those mergers possible, especially due to how the different parishioners closely worked together throughout the process.
“I think the Meadville Catholic community has set a good example for the rest of the diocese,” he said.
Lucas opted not to speak during the service. The priest told the Tribune that he felt he would just end up repeating much of the points Persico said, and that he wanted the congregation to focus on the words of the bishop above all else.
The priest expressed optimism over the merger. He said that the three parishes were originally founded with the intention of servicing the different immigrant populations in the city, but time has made that mission largely irrelevant in modern day. Coming together was a “move in the right direction” and gave the chance for the new parish to focus on a new mission.
St. Agatha was founded in 1849 for Meadville’s German population, with St. Brigid following in 1862 for Irish migrants and St. Mary in 1909 for Italians.
Lucas said there has been a variety of reactions to the merger, and he understands those who feel saddened to no longer worship at St. Mary or St. Brigid on a regular basis. He expects it will take time for those wounds to heal, but was resolute in his support of the merging.
“I love and respect that, but we do need to move forward in that new direction,” he said.
For the most part, parishioners who spoke with the Tribune before and after the service felt positively about the merger and the future of the combined parish.
Tom Chalmers, who was one of the choir members at Saturday’s worship, felt the weight of attending the first service of the new parish.
“It really is a historic moment in the local church,” he said. “Something a hundred years from now they’ll be reporting on in the history of the church.”
Chalmers was a member of the St. Agatha congregation before the merger. However, he was not born as such, originally hailing from Beaver and being a member of the Presbyterian church before converting to Catholicism around 50 years ago when he married his wife.
As such, Chalmers said he didn’t have the same kind of attachment to individual parishes as some people, and felt good about the merger.
He also felt that, as a sort of bright side from a dark situation, the pandemic helped ease the merging process as it made all of the congregants worship at St. Agatha Church anyways.
“COVID in its own way was kind of a precursor to the merger because it brought the three churches together,” he said.
Clint and Joyce Logan, who were members of the St. Agatha parish and the St. Brigid parish before that, also expressed positive views on the merger and the first service.
Joyce called the service a “very satisfying experience” and felt the merger was something that “had to be done.”
Her husband agreed.
“This is something we could see the need for some number of years ago and I’m happy to see it come to fruition,” Clint said.
Patricia Cervone, who was with the St. Mary parish, said she was initially hesitant about the merger and losing out on regular worship at her church. However, experiencing the months-long procedure to bring about the merging made her change her mind.
“Originally I did have reservations, but everybody has been so cooperative and it’s been a nice transition,” she said.
Toni Bowser, who was a St. Brigid member, felt the church did a good job in listening to members across all three parishes during the transition and said she was happy to see the process finalized.
Further, with the combining of the parishes, she is looking forward to meeting those from the other parishes and perhaps gaining some new friendships.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people,” Bowser said.
Theresa Amato, originally of St. Brigid’s, said she is hopeful more people come around to the merger. While there were some parts of the process she wasn’t a fan of, she overall feels it has been a successful merger and a positive for the community.
“I really hoped we’d stay at St. Brigid’s, but we have to do what we have to do,” she said.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.