Jose DiCervo believes every child has the potential to succeed and be a “high performer” in life.
However, he also realizes that some children have less of an advantage than others based on their financial situation.
Therefore, DiCervo is looking to give both physical and mental attention to underprivileged youth in the community with his martial arts dojo Sovereign Martial Arts Worldwide.
“Our program is unique in that every child that comes here, they’re going to get more than the physical aspect,” DiCervo said. “We believe we are a developmental martial arts, developing the wholeness of the person.”
Sovereign Worldwide recently moved into Suite 206 at 101 S. Mercer St. in New Castle a little over a month ago.
The dojo offers traditional Karate, the Shotokan style of Karate and Kickboxing.
From there, DiCervo uses the martial arts in practice to help teach life skills such as discipline, perseverance and leadership, giving personalized attention to each student’s unique needs and goals, to make them reach their fullest potential and make them become happy and healthy leaders of society.
“One of the things that we do in order for them to understand that better is we have them doing community outreach programs,” DiCervo said. “They do things for the community, within the community, as they develop.”
DiCervo said in order to help students in the dojo who are in a difficult financial situation, Sovereign Worldwide will look to partner with different businesses and groups in the community.
DiCervo, a sixth-degree Dan (black) belt in Shotokan, runs the dojo with his wife, Jana, a third-degree Dan belt in Shotokan. He is also the CEO of the Mega Mentoring Framework for child development in New Wilmington.
“Our idea is to transform the lives of these kids that are under the poverty level,” Jana DiCervo said.
DiCervo said he started martial arts at the age of seven in Cuba, in which he did Judo and wrestling.
His family left the country and briefly relocated to Spain, before moving to the United States where they eventually settled in New Jersey.
DiCervo started Judo lessons again under Tony Amador and studied under former world Kickboxing champion Paul Vizzio for four to five years.
At age 15, DiCervo met his “instructor for life” in Adriel Muniz at a tournament, and learned under him.
“I just felt like I made it. I felt at home with them,” DiCervo said. “It just felt right for me.”
DiCervo said Muniz, who died years ago at the age of 33, served as a mentor, friend and father-figure to him. He received Muniz’s black belt following his passing.
At Muniz’s funeral, DiCervo said other masters at Muniz’s dojo said they didn’t want his legacy to die with him, and they believed DiCervo was the right person to continue what was taught to him.
“That was my sense of mission after that,” DiCervo said.
Starting from a 600-square-foot space, Sovereign Worldwide eventually grew and operated three locations in New Jersey for over 20 years, but was forced to shut down, and never reopened, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that time, DiCervo said he discovered Jubilee Ministries International in New Castle, connecting with the messages of pastors Drs. Mark and Jill Kauffman.
He visited the church in New Castle and fell in love with the city, eventually deciding to move to restart Sovereign in Lawrence County. He said the Kauffmans serve as the “spiritual parents” of the dojo.
The dojo migrated from different temporary locations, such as the Lawrence County YMCA, the New Castle Christian Academy and the Shenango Recreation Complex, before deciding on its new suite on South Mercer Street.
DiCervo said the dojo will follow Jubilee’s motto of “nursing others’ well-being.”
“Our goal is to help over a million kids that way. We will look to expand in the outside borders in the next six to seven counties,” DiCervo said.
The dojo will have a grand opening at 2 p.m. June 10 at which community and business leaders will make an appearance, there will be face painting, balloon twisting and games for children and there will be a chance to meet the instructors and learn about the classes offered.
