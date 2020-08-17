New Castle’s Pokeberry Exchange and other local writers will dot the lawn of a New Galilee shop Sept. 5 for a book signing.
The Standing Chimney, 566 Paden Road, New Galilee, is hosting the event. Visitors can meet the authors and purchase autographed copies of their books.
The store itself offers a variety of gift items, 90 percent of which are made within 7 miles from the shop. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month, March through December.
