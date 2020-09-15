New flags fly over Honor Roll

A new U.S. flag is flying over the Croton Honor Roll.
The Stars and Stripes was supposed to have been put up, as well as the flags of each branch of the armed services, in time for Memorial Day. However, Croton Honor Roll Committee chairman Nathan Schafer said, the veteran-owned business that distributes the flags shut down soon after the COVID-19 pandemic set it, and the flags were not able to be delivered until earlier this month. They were put in place in time to mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Schafer received help in raising the flags from his father, Bill Schafer; Bill’s son-in-law Vince Tyler; and grandson Cedric Tyler.
Nathan Schafer expressed thanks to the Ladies of the Dukes for their contributions toward helping to maintain the memorial, which is located at the intersection of Croton Avenue, Cascade Street and Eastbrook Road.
American Legion Post 343 supplied the flags and poles.
