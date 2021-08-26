Nova Destinations has opened its newest (pirate-themed) business, Scallywag Distilling, at 1474 State Route 208, Pulaski.
Visitors cab “walk the plank” to celebrate Scallywag Distilling and take a journey through the “sea of handcrafted spirits!”
Along with distilled products like rum and bourbon are the spice and tea line, Pillage & Plunder. Choose from an array of spices ranging from rubs to seasonings to dips along with the loose leaf teas.
“Scallywag Distilling is bringing the largest selection of ‘handcrafted spirits’ to Lawrence and Mercer counties, including Slivovitz and Limoncello, an homage to our family’s heritage!” stated Walt Novosel, owner of Nova Destinations.
“Nova Destinations started nearly 10 years ago, with the hopes of creating a destination that all ages can enjoy. Over the past nine years everything we have added has been with the mindset ‘would families enjoy this?’”
Nova Destinations include Knockin Noggin Cidery and Winery and Liquid Fusions Olive Oils and Vinegars in Volant, Fractured Grape Wine Cellars & Hop Asylum in New Wilmington and Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Scallywag Distilling, Pillage & Plunder, Knockin Noggin Cider and Liquid Fusions Oil & Balsamic Vinegar shop at the Pulaski location.
In attendance at last week’s ribbon cutting were Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd, state Rep. Chris Sainato, Lawrence County Regional Chamber and Economic Development Corp. CEO Alex McCoy, Tom McKinley and Jackie Meade of the New Wilmington Area Chamber of Commerce, Peggy Mazyck of VisitMercerCountyPA, and Janet Falotico and Ginny Jacob of Visit Lawrence County. McCoy and the Lawrence County Chamber donated the ceremonial scissors, ribbon and a portable public address system sized for the occasion.
Hours of operation are 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information on events at Nova Destinations, contact manager Jonathan Wright by email at info@nova.wine or www.nova.wine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.