New Castle native Maria Cade won the talent award for her classical music performance during last weekend’s 2023 Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition in York.
Named Miss Butler County in November, Cade was a top 11 finalist in the competition. The daughter of Don and Luann Cade of New Castle, she competed in various phases of competition with 26 others from across the state.
Miss Central Pennsylvania Miranda Moore was crowned the winner.
Cade graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s in media and journalism as well as minors in music and history. Cade works as a TV news reporter in central Pennsylvania.
She was named Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2018.
Competitors for Miss Butler County must be between 17 and 26, a U.S. citizen, and work, live or go to school in Pennsylvania.
