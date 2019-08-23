The Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation has awarded the New Castle Community YMCA with a $5,000 sponsorship for their monthly Family Fun events.
These family events are a part of an initiative that offers a free family activity night each month. Events are open to the community.
Each month’s family event has a theme; June was The Y-Zone Family Luau, July was Stars & Stripes and August was Back to School. Future themes include Fall Festival, Trick or Treat, Thankfulness and Ugly Holiday Sweaters. Community members who attend these nights are encouraged to participate in a number of activities from dressing according to theme, crafts to family fitness classes.
Youth and family director Emmitt Lehman said of the sponsorship, “Receiving this sponsorship is simply amazing. It will allow
us to take the monthly family events to the next level. These event allow us to serve all members of the community with a variety of activities, crafts and meals.”
