A local woman has published her first novel.
“Secret in the Shadows” is authored by lifelong New Castle resident Christina Funera. and published by eGlobal Creative Publishing, an e-publishing company based in Western New York.
“I have been writing since the age of 13,” Funeral said. “I have five books published on Amazon ... two of them are autobiography ‘Wasted’ and ‘The Aftermath.’ I am now working on my second novel, ‘Full Moon Submission.’ I am also a background actor with the movie casting in Pittsburgh.”
For more information about Funera or her books, visit her web site at https://tinyurl.com/mpnd54hd.
