The New Castle Area School District will distribute graduation caps and gowns at the high school Saturday.
The drive-through pickup will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the school’s back door. Seniors will stay in their cars and will be issued their caps and gowns, which will be used either in a virtual graduation, a live graduation or both, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and high school principal Rich Litrenta said.
At the drive-through, seniors also will receive yard signs with their pictures, which were purchased by the district’s teachers union, secretaries, personal care assistants and nurses.
Each senior also will receive a New Castle Strong Teddy bear, and a red and white face mask made by district secretary Bernie Reinhard.
Special plans for graduation and other senior events will be unveiled later this week.
