Research on the metabolic and performance impact of ketone supplements on 5K runners conducted by Grove City College Exercise Science professors and several students was recently published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism.
Among the students who worked on the project was Adam Atwell of New Castle.
Spearheaded by Department Chair Philip J. Prins and professors Jeffrey D. Buxton and Dana Ault, the article “Dose response of a novel exogenous ketone supplement on physiological, perceptual and performance parameters” details the impact of ketone supplements across physiological, perceptual and physical performance parameters in a group of well-trained runners. It was published in September.
Prins, Buxton and Ault worked with students Tyler Rothfuss ‘21, Emilia England ‘21, Adam Atwell ‘21, Kylie Aiken ‘22, Jantzen Hose ‘22 and Dalton Jones ‘22 on this research project, which was performed in collaboration with colleagues at the University of South Florida.
The study looked at the administration of differing doses of a ketone supplement and the impact those dosages had on blood metabolites, gaseous exchange, respiratory rate, heart rate, perception and physical and cognitive performance on members of the study group. The novel ketone formulation that was used demonstrated a positive dosing effect on blood ketone levels and cognitive function, an administration response on blood lactate and no influence on gaseous exchange, respiration, heart rate, rate of perceived exertion and exercise performance.
This is the first analyses comparing the multi-component dose-response of a ketone supplement across blood metabolites, gaseous exchange, respiratory rate, heart rate, perception and physical and cognitive performance parameters, according to Prins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.