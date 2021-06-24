New Castle Senior High School has listed students on honor rolls for the final grading period of the 2020-2021 school year.
Grade 9
High honors: Giovanna Beacham, Alexandra Browne, Olivia Caminiti, Alyson Cioffi, TyKara Cummings, Mara Droeder, Savannah Freeman, Labraun Hall, Madelynn Hanna, Ashley Hawkins, Kamryn Klik, Alexis Kneram, Heaven Madison, Angel Porras, Noelle Reid, Aniya Rose, Ashlyn Stone, Joseph Vanazia, Luke Vinroe, Danika Wagner, Leah Wallace and Raequelle Young.
Honorable mention: Kloi Booker, Jordan Byers, Justin Byers, Avonna Corbin, Isabelle Cornuet, Angel Elmer, Cadyn Fish, Dominic Haben, Erika Hart, Raegan Hudson, Jaliah Johnson-McBride, Jayden Kelley, Olivia Kirkpatrick, Andrew Kladitis, Brooke Maslyk, Mason McKinney, Tyler Mulhollen, Christopher Orelli, Hunter Pitzer, Abigail Rosser, Divinity Searcy, Addison Shields, Brooklyn Signoriello, Dayshawn Steele, Akeyla Thomas, Amaya Threats, Taytum Trimble and Anjelyna Womack.
Honors: Tyler Adamo, Damien Archibald, Patrick Caravaggio, Jayla Cheeks, Jordan Defrank, Emma Devivo, Stephan Gibson, Timothy Greathouse, Khalil Johnson, Dylan Kilcoyne, Giada Manifrang, Taku Mastrangelo, Vincent Micco, Dominick Mrozek, Alexa Perrotta, Nathaniel Pitzer, Madison Quear, Destiny Robinson, Peyton Rodgers, Hailey Sachetti, Grissom Sager, Madison Saylor, Rielleigh Seybert, Aujana Smith, Darion Smock and Mikaylah Wyant.
Grade 10
High honors: Lucas Bradley, Taya Brooksher, Emily Brown, Jude Byler, Dominic Cade, Rachel Carbone, Owen Ciavarino-Richard, Halee Coburn, Mackenzie Conley, Alexia Falba, Hailey Gonzales, Catherine Hall, Isabella Jones, Joshua Keyes, Brayden Kissman, Rocco Litrenta, Xander Matthews, Erica Montgomery, Gavin Petrone, Diamond Richardson, Anna Ruffley and Jack Valenti.
Honorable mention: Summer Barge, Maddox Conley, Cameron Dean, Marcel Gibbs, Dorian Henderson, Emily Heyl, Christopher Hines, Michael Intzes, Tyler Leekins, John Lewis, Tristan Marapese, Camryn Mckenzie, Nigan Mitchell, Akara Murphy, Alijah Reeves, Matthew Rodgers, Cassidy Rosser, Giavanna Runyon, David Schirtzinger, Joseph Stalnecker, Maxwel Taranov, Nicholas Torsello, Noah Wallace, Kayah Waller and Brianna Young.
Honors: Jonathan Anderson, Alexis Bradley, Darryl Brandon, Julia Bryson, Cash Buckley, Faith Burick, Noah Calhoun, Rebecca Carbone, Darrius Coe, Evan Cotelesse, Neena Flora, Caleb Frazier, Jayden Hawkins, Amber Henriquez, Joshua Hoerner, Amira Johnson, Amorae Lyles, Sydney Mastrangelo, Imari Matthews, Anthony Miller, Kailee Peters, Morgan Piatt, Ava Pierce, Lucia Rider, Marqee Taylor, Maria Todd, Jiriana Vega, Briajah Walker and Nicholas Wallace.
Grade 11
High honors: Mary Baka, Joshua Burick, Emily Carter, Katelynn Debourelando-Kaylor, Tyler Girman, Trinity Jamerson, Austin Kelly, Olivia Pierce, Taysia Respress, Matthew Schuler, Matthew Shanor, Mariah Vogus, Jonalyn Wharry, Luca Workman and Gavin Zheng.
Honorable mention: Grace Allaway, Aryn Ayala, Gavin Brain, Keith Carbone, Juliana Evans, Amiliana Ford, Genesis Gardner, Emanuel Gingras, Alyvia Griffin, Abbigail Hause, Kamren Holmes-Kneram, Christopher Hood, Jeremy Hunt, Mark Jones, Samuel Lyden, Ashlyn Nero, Madyson Newingham, Maria Owens, Kellie Rice, Marisa Robertson, Gia Slicker, Dominick Sphaler, Donovan Stinedurf, Jamy Zahniser and Nicco Zarilla.
Honors: Tamya Alvarado, Abby Ambrosini, Taylor Anderson, Zanah Baumann, Aaleeiyah Bundy, Ava Carmichael, De’ja Drew, Xandria Graziani, Paydon Greathouse, Joseph Haben, John Hall, Noah Hall, Bryan Henriquez and Hannah Hudak, Sarah Hunyadi, David Krull, Aodhan McMichael, Aleisia Owens, Montana Pastore, Jordan Picarro, Amelia Pope, Riley Powers, Anthony Presnar, Sean Scott, Gracie Seybert, Nicholas Smiley, Madison Soukovich and Jennalyn Stone.
Grade 12
High honors: Arianna Ayres, Evan Bass, Alexis Bethle, Ethan Bradley, Shelby Fox-McGlasson, Peyton Green, Gavyn Hansotte, Aiden Klik, Alison Lloyd, Jenna Lubinski, Victoria Malone, Dante Mangieri, Sidney McKnight, Mckenzie Powers, Noah Shields, Shayla Smith, Zachary Tarasyuk, Christina Vinroe and Rachel Zona.
Honorable mention: Rachael Annarumo, Adriana Antuono, Rocco Bernadina, Isabella Budai, Donald Cade, Angelina Colucci, Sheldon Cox, Aiden Druschel-Chapin, Gage Earley, Pasquale Fiello, Kadan Frishkorn, Zachary Gibson, Mia Graham, Devan Hiler, Keanna Jones, George Joseph, Alexis Lovett, Cristian Medina, Caeridwyn Murphy, Dominick Natale, Gabriel Perrotta, Shelby Rutter, Malachi Sherman, Maura Thomas and Danielle Vignovich.
Honors: Isabella Allison, Luke Bongivengo, Allen Bradley, Jasia Brown, Kiera Cartwright, Dominic Cofield, Anthony Cumo, Emily D’Ambrosi, Michael Eggleston, Logan Gibson, Madisyn Haney, Gary Hartle, Alexis Hiler, Moira Kingsbury, Anthony McCauley, Mackenzie McKnight, Abigail Milton, Chelsea Off, Zoey Ondako, Angelina Quahliero, Kyle Sheridan, Brett Tyree, Vashauny Washington, Ezri-ana Williams, Hope Williams and Seana Zook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.