New Castle school board to 'Zoom' meetings

The New Castle Area School board is going to Zoom its public work session and voting meeting Monday night.
The virtual work session will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the voting meeting will begin around 6:30 p.m. or immediately after the work session ends.
The meetings are being conducted via Zoom to make them open to the public, in light of the school closure and social distancing mandated as a result of the corona virus, according to Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
“This will be a new venture for all of us with regard to holding our school board meetings virtually,” DeBlasio said in an online note, adding that procedures will be followed to keep the meetings running smoothly and efficiently.
DeBlasio has established a procedure for the public to tune in to the meeting, and also a procedure if someone wants to offer public comment or questions.
Instructions will be available on the district’s web page at www.ncasd.com on Monday, by scrolling down to “Virtual Board Meeting Information.” Public comments must be submitted before the meeting on a prescribed form on the website, by clicking on the words “Public Comment Request Form.”
Only school district residents are permitted to make public comments, DeBlasio said.
Once the virtual meeting begins, the form will be disabled, and signups no longer will be available to speak at that meeting.
A link to the public work session agenda will be posted on the district’s site by 5:30 p.m. Monday. The agenda for the public voting meeting will be posted by 6:30 p.m. If you are on the webpage before the 6:30 p.m. meeting, please refresh the page for the updated link to access the public voting meeting agenda.
Prior to joining the meeting, you may have to install the appropriate download for the device you will be using.
To join the Virtual Board Meeting, click the Zoom meeting link. This link will be on the www.ncasd.com webpage under the Virtual Board Meeting section of the website.
Here is the Zoom link to the virtual board meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94776822762 pwd=b2t3ZDhTRDg1eml1dVl2RFFXeXhHQT09
The Meeting ID is 947 7682 2762 and the password is ncasd.
After clicking on the Zoom meeting link, you will be placed in a virtual waiting room.
A meeting monitor will manually allow you to enter the actual meeting, after a brief period.
Upon entering the virtual board meeting, all participants will be “muted.” This means that you will not be able to be heard if you wish to speak. However, at the appropriate times, a person will be prompted to make public comments if he or she wishes, and guidance will be provided. A meeting monitor will “unmute” for a person’s public comment and “mute” when finished. Interruptions will not be tolerated.
Anyone wanting to address the board must sign-in to speak prior to the meeting’s start, by completing the public comment form. Sign-ups will be accepted up until the start of the meeting, at around 6:30 p.m. Anyone who signs up to speak must be connected with a device that has a working microphone.
When the board president opens the meeting for public comment, prior to commenting, the speaker must state his or her name and address. If you are not joined into the meeting during the time for public comments, the board will move on with other requests and the rest of the meeting.
