Did you ever travel to a place with regionally exotic cuisine and wish that you knew how to cook the native foods?
New Castle’s police chief Bobby Salem took off his badge recently and traveled with his wife to New Orleans, where one of his bucket list goals came true. He learned how to cook cajun and creole food.
“I was walking on a side street off Bourbon Street, and I saw a sign for New Orleans School of Cooking,” he said.
A cooking enthusiast, he ventured inside, thinking that he’d buy a local cookbook. He found that in addition to having a store, the family-owned business offered cooking classes to show visitors how to make different dishes native to New Orleans.
Salem signed himself up for the next day’s session, which taught him step-by-step how to make jambalaya, gumbo, white chocolate blueberry bread pudding with rum sauce and pralines.
The place offers two types of classes — one where you can observe the cooks making the dishes, and one hands-on where you can make them yourself with instructions and supervision. He opted for the watch and learn session while enjoying an Abita beer, which is a local brew. The session lasted for more than two hours.
“They provided the recipe and reading materials,” he said. “Then you get to eat the meal. That was an added bonus. It was excellent.”
He said that his instructor has owned restaurants in New Orleans for years, and she formerly was New Orleans tour guide.
“I’ve always liked watching cooking shows,” Salem said. “I’m not a very good cook, but I try to expand my horizons. I’m a big fan of jambalaya and I was excited about taking the class.”
He said that sometimes the instructor used terminology that, not being an experienced cook, left him a little lost.
“I was a little behind on a couple of things,” he said. For example, it wasn’t until he took the class did he know what the teacher meant by “roux,” which is flour and fat cooked together to make a thickening for soups and sauces.
The instructor, in addition to the cooking end, told the food history of New Orleans, and its French and other ethnic connections.
“I learned a lot,” Salem said. He hasn’t actually tried to recreate the recipes at home yet, but he’s planning to buy the ingredients to do so.
Also included in the class was a kit with the company’s own spice mix called Joe’s Stuff seasoning. The low-sodium mix includes salt, herbs and spices, dehydrated garlic, paprika and dehydrated onion.
The school and its Louisiana General Store are located inside the French Quarter, at 524 St. Louis St, and if you’re visiting New Orleans, more information about the school is available at neworleansschoolofcooking.com.
Samples of Salem’s home creations haven’t been available yet, but if you want to try to make your own, he shared these recipes he received in the class:
Jambalaya
(New Orleans School of Cooking)
1/4 cup oil
1 cooked chicken, cut up and boned
1 1/2 pounds smoked sausage
4 cups chopped onions
2 cups chopped celery
2 cups chopped green pepper
1 tablespoon garlic, chopped
4 cups long grain rice
5 cups stock
3 heaping tablespoons of Joe’s Stuff seasoning blend
2 cups chopped green onions or tomatoes (optional)
Season and brown the chicken in oil (you can use lard or bacon drippings) over medium to high heat. Add sausage to pot and saute with chicken. Remove the meats from the pot and leave the drippings in it.
Saute the onions, celery, green pepper and garlic in the drippings to desired tenderness. Return the chicken and sausage to the pan with the vegetables, add liquid and Joe’s Stuff seasoning and bring to a boil.
(You can use 1 to 2 tablespoons of Kitchen Bouquet for brown jambalaya, or 1/4 cup paprika for red jambalaya. You may want to use half stock, half tomato juice or V8 juice for liquid.)
Add rice, stir together and return to rapid boil. Stir again and remove pot from heat and cover and let rest for 25 minutes.
Remove the cover and quickly turn the rice from top to bottom, completely. Add green onions and chopped tomatoes if desired.
For seafood jambalaya, add cooked seafood after turning the rice.
The instructor recommends over-seasoning to compensate for the rice.
Gumbo
(New Orleans School of Cooking)
1/4 pound lard or 1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup flour
1 pound chicken, cut up and deboned
1 pound Andouille sausage
2 cups onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1 cup green peppers, chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, chopped
6 cups stock or flavored water
1 cup green onions, chopped
Joe’s Stuff seasoning, to taste
File*
crab boil, to taste
Season and brown the chicken in oil, lard or bacon drippings over medium heat in large pot. Add sausage and saute with chicken.
In a skillet, make a roux or thickening paste using equal parts of oil and flour to desired color. Oil should be free from food particles. Add onions, celery and green pepper. Add garlic and stir continuously. After vegetables reach desired tenderness, add to pot with the chicken and sausage, stirring frequently.
Gradually stir in liquid and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for an hour or more. Season the gumbo to your taste using Joe’s Stuff seasoning.
About 10 minutes before serving, add green onions. Serve gumbo over rice or without rice, accompanied by French bread.
*File, as listed in the ingredients, is a fine green powder of young dried, ground sassafras leaves used for flavor and thickening. It may be placed on the table for people to add to their own dish if they desire — 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon per serving is recommended.
Makes 15 to 20 servings.
White chocolate blueberry bread pudding with rum sauce
(New Orleans School of Cooking)
12 cups stale French bread, cubed
6 cups whole milk
2 cups sugar
8 tablespoons butter, melted
6 whole eggs
4 cups blueberries, dusted with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch and 1 teaspoon powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups white chocolate
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish. Combine all ingredients; mixture should be moist, not soupy. Pour into baking dish, and bake for about 1 hour, 15 minutes or until top is golden brown. Serve with warm rum sauce.
Rum Sauce:
8 tablespoons (one stick) butter
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
2 egg yolks
1/4 cup rum
Cream butter and sugar over medium heat until butter is absorbed. Remove from heat and blend in egg yolk. Add rum gradually, stirring constantly. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Serve warm over bread pudding.
Pralines
(New Orleans School of Cooking)
1 1/2 cups sugar
3/4 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup milk
6 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 cups pecans (roasted if desired)
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine all ingredients in medium saucepan and boil to “softball” stage, 238 to 240 degrees.
Remove from heat. Stir constantly until mixture becomes cloudy and creamy and pecans stay suspended in mixture. Spoon dollops of mixture onto buttered waxed or parchment paper. Makes 1 to 50 pralines, depending on size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.