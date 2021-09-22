Kali Booker, a junior dual dance and communication major from New Castle, is among the Slippery Rock University students taking part in the first dance concert of the year.
While the show may have a title fit for a carpenter’s tape measure, “60 x 60 x 60” has a little something for everyone and will be presented by the SRU Dance Department at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Swope Music Hall. The show features 60 dance performances to 60 pieces of music that are 60 seconds long. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the door.
The annual 60 x 60 x 60 concert includes an interdisciplinary element, and for this year’s event the dance department invited art students to contribute different paintings that will be projected onto the dancers and the performance area.
The paintings for the concert were created by 30 students from a studio painting class taught last semester by Heather Hertel, professor of art. The paintings range from abstracts and landscapes to specific objects, such as an eyeball or a cube.
Although there are 60 individual pieces, some are solo and some are group performances and a few students are participating in multiple dances. In all, there are more than 50 students who are performing and/or choreographing, in addition to the contributions of 30 visual artists.
