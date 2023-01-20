The New Castle Public Library’s Top 5 books for January include ones for all ages, as well as the much-talked-about royal autobiography.
•“Love Birds” by Jane Yolen and illustrated by Anna Wilson, is a beautiful picture book about finding a true, best friend.
•“Embrace Your Size: My Own Body Positivity” by Hara is a teen graphic novel, translated from Japanese, about Hara’s journey to accepting herself as she is.
•“Spare” by Prince Harry is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.
•“How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix explores how your past – and your family – can haunt you like nothing else.
•“Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica is a riveting and twisty thriller about a husband’s disappearance linking two couples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.