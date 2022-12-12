“Top Gun: Maverick” is the New Castle Public Library’s movie of the month.
As a top Navy aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell pushes the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters the son of his late friend “Goose.”
This DVD and thousands more are available to borrow for free.
