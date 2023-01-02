“The Mitford Affair” is a book from the New York Times bestselling author (and Pittsburgh resident) Marie Benedict. It is an explosive novel of history’s most notorious sisters, one of whom will have to choose: her country or her family?
Come check out the newest materials at New Castle Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.