A New Castle native is one of four Westminster College students who have been selected to present their research at podium presentations during this year’s Undergraduate Research and Arts Celebration.
The event, which is scheduled for April 27 at Westminster, is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, and is open to the public. It showcases the collaborative work between Westminster faculty and its students.
Students selected to present their research during the podium presentation portion of the event are among some of the top researchers at Westminster, all participating in a competitive selection process based on the quality of their submitted abstracts.
This year’s presenters include Noah Pollio of New Castle, who will present “PCID2 facilitates the nuclear export, but not the centrosomal localization, of BRACA2 in Hs578T breast cancer cells.” Pollio is a senior biology and honors student. His faculty sponsor is Dr. Karen Resendes, professor of biology.
Also offering in-person podium presentations this year are:
•Molly Frank, “Magic, Mayhem, and Womanhood: The Reclamation of the Witch in Modern Fantasy by Women Authors.” Frank is a senior English major and honors student from Stow, Ohio. Faculty sponsor Dr. Kristianne Kalata, associate professor of English and honors director.
•Jill Douglas, “What beliefs and attitudes do gender diverse college students have regarding sexual assault and rape myths on campus?” Douglas is a senior psychology major from Fairhaven, Mass. Faculty sponsor Dr. Sherri Pataki, professor of psychology.
•Iris Davis Hall, “Argumentative Non-Argument: The Combatitve Rhetoric of Marjorie Taylor Green.” Davis Hall is a junior professional communications and leadership major from Niles, Ohio. Faculty sponsor Dr. Randy Richardson, adjunct communications faculty.
“With the return of URAC being in-person, I am excited to highlight the outstanding work of this select group of undergraduates who represent a broad range of disciplines at the college,” said Resendes, who also serves as the director of the Drinko Center for Undergraduate Research and coordinator of URAC.
Alongside the podium presenters, students ranging from first years to seniors from nearly every academic discipline will participate in the day’s URAC events, which include presentations in the form of oral presentations, research roundtables, poster sessions, videos, performances and art displays.
