New Castle native to perform at Hoyt

New Castle native Bryan Pezzone will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Arts & Education at The Hoyt.
Pezzone’s performance will include music from popular holiday television shows and film, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “Gremlins,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and others, alongside traditional tunes to which you can sing along. Tickets are $25 by reservation and can be purchased online at www.hoytartcenter.org/concerts or by calling 724.652.2882.
Pezzone has been performing and recording in the Los Angeles area since 1987. He is known as a versatile performer of classical, contemporary and improvisational styles. He performs with composers and musicians as diverse as Pierre Boulez, John Williams, and John Adams, and has recorded countless film and television soundtracks. He is the pianist for Free Flight, a crossover classical/jazz quartet, and initiated the “Freedom Series”, concerts merging improv with verbal musings on life. He was principal pianist in the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra (1991-1999), and the former chair/founder of the keyboard department at the California Institute of the Arts (1987-2000). He has since been redefining his role as an artist and person in today’s complex culture.
The Hoyt’s countdown to Christmas continues with a series of gift-making workshops and tours of the Hoyt West Period house during regular hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays.
Admission for members is free.
For more information, call (724) 652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.