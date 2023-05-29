New Castle native Maria cade will travel to York, Pennsylvania, on June 12, to compete in the 2023 Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition.
Cade earned her spot in the program in November when she was named Miss Butler County 2023. Since then, she has worked to serve Western Pennsylvania communities through the Miss Butler County Scholarship Organization.
At the 2023 Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition, Cade will compete in various phases of competition with 26 other delegates from across the commonwealth. The competition will feature two preliminary nights of competition on June 15 and 16, as well as a final night of competition on June 17.
Cade is the daughter of Don and Luann Cade of New Castle. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts in media and journalism as well as minors in music and history.
She was named Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2018.
Cade works as a TV news reporter in central Pennsylvania.
“As a young professional and recent college graduate, one of the main reasons why I took the leap to participate in the Miss America Organization was to earn scholarships,” Cade said. “I began my involvement with MAO in 2021. Two years later, I’ve earned over $11,000 in scholarships to put toward my higher education goals.”
Cade’s Community Service Initiative is Be V.I.S.I.B.L.E. Through this, she advocates for representation and inclusion for all. Now more than ever, it is vital that our youth feel represented and heard. By advocating for the amplification of underrepresented voices, Cade hopes to inspire the next generation to be empowered to succeed in any way they choose, no who they are or where they come from. Cade is teaching the leaders of tomorrow to embrace their unique qualities through her initiative.
“What sets the Miss America Organization apart from similar competitions is the service-oriented aspect,” she said. “As Miss Butler County, I have created a classroom curriculum that I have shared with classrooms across Western Pennsylvania. I have also organized a successful book drive featuring diverse protagonists to share with students when I speak with them.”
By being a “non-traditional” titleholder within MAO, Cade hopes to inspire more women across the commonwealth to reap its benefits. As Miss Butler County, she shares the necessary message that representation matters simply by serving in the role, as there has never been a Miss Pennsylvania or Miss America who shares her racial background and body type. By championing inclusion for all, she hopes that once people have the ability to “see,” they can truly go out and “be.”
The Miss America Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the United States. All contestants within the system, at the local, state and national levels are focused on community service, talent, and empowerment.
