A New Castle native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington, homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Milton Reighert serves as a legalman and joined the Navy to seek out greater opportunities in life.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to go out and see the world,” Reighert said.
Reighert attended New Castle High School and graduated in 2013. Today, Reighert uses skills and values similar to those he found in New Castle.
“My hometown taught me that things happen that you can’t control, and you just have to deal with it and push through to be successful,” Reighert said.
These lessons have helped Reighert while serving aboard Submarine Readiness Squadron 31.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. – replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Reighert is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Reighert is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We’re the backbone of the entire military,” Reighert said. “Nobody can get anywhere without the Navy.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
A major component of that maritime security is homeported at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Reighert and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of being my ship’s leading master helmsman, driving the ship during special evolutions and pulling in and out of port,” Reighert said.
As Reighert and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means following in the footsteps of people who have gone before me,” Reichert added. “I believe this country is worth defending, just as the people before me believed.”
(Written by mass communication specialist 1st Class Tracey Bannister, Navy Office of Community Outreach.)
