New Castle High received five nominations and Mohawk High netted one for the 2022 Henry Mancini Awards.
The awards celebrate outstanding student achievement in high school musical theatre in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer counties. These awards recognize individual artistry and honor the dedication and professionalism of students and educators and their schools’ commitment to performing arts education.
This year’s awards program is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 22 at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland.
New Castle’s production of “Grease” has been nominated for best choreography execution, and is up for budget category three honors for best scenic design budget, best costume budget, best lighting design budget and best musical budget.
Mohawk, which staged “Les Miserables” this spring, is nominated for best crew/technical execution.
Under the sponsorship of the Pittsburgh CLO, this year’s Mancini Awards are part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmy Awards). This year’s program will feature performances by the schools nominated for Best Musical, students nominated for individual awards, and two representatives from each participating school in the show stopping finale number.
A number of industry professionals as well as former honorees will serve as presenters.
