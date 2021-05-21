New Castle man created 'Wizard of Oz' smoke

By Debbie Wachter
New Castle News
Not many people may realize that the red billow of smoke that roiled up in Munchkinland in the Wizard of Oz movie was created by a man from New Castle.
Lawrence County Commissioner and historian Dan Vogler shared that trivia with the commissioners at their recent meeting by procuring a New Castle News article from 1939 about Anthony D. Paglia.
The headline reads, “Former New Castle man provides smoke color effects for movie scenes.”
Paglia, who had a son named Donald, is known for having supplied the colored smoke for six different scenes in “The Wizard of Oz” movie. The article says that Paglia had studied pyrotechnics throughout his childhood, and through his hobby, he originated a powder that produced colored smoke effects when lit.
A studio official noticed a dollar advertisement about the product, and he visited Paglia about his experiment. His powder was tested and was a success and Paglia was off to Los Angeles and the movies business. The result was that his powder produced a faster and clearer smoke of different colors, and he was hired to provide the special smoke effect powder for the rest of the movie filming, according to the article.
The article indicates that Paglia spent six months on the set of “The Wizard of Oz.” Since the movie was produced in Technicolor, the smoke had to be as perfect as possible.
The movie, filmed all in Los Angeles and produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer at a cost of $2,777,000, starred Judy Garland as Dorothy and was released on Aug. 25, 1939. It is still aired on various television channels every year, as recently as last week.
It was anticipated at the time that Paglia’s special smoke effects would likely become used in future movies.
Paglia was employed as a telegrapher on a railroad, and he experimented with the smoke effects in a small laboratory in his home. According to the article dates, Paglia was 33 years old in 1939, and he would have been born around 1906.
It is unknown whether he has any living relatives in the New Castle area.
“I just thought it was incredible, that someone from New Castle, Lawrence County, played a role in the (making of the) Wizard of Oz,” Vogler marveled.
