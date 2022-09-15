“The Adventures of Babyman and Chop-Chop: Volume I,” a new book by William Bowden, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Bowden was inspired to write the book by his son, who was pretending to be a superhero when he was three years of age.
Bowden wrote the book to be an inspiration to other children and to encourage them to do the right thing by staying positive no matter their neighborhood, household, or any other situation they encounter. He wants children to know that there is hope and good in this world regardless of how it may seem.
Bowden is a mental health aide in New Castle. He has been working with children for many years.
Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bowden has always been a fan of God and writes about Him, life and love. He received his inspiration for writing from several great and famous authors.
Bowden also writes action, drama, suspense, science fiction stories and screenplays. He will continue to write and produce his own material. His son is the superhero in the book and is also his superhero in life.
“The Adventures of Babyman and Chop-Chop: Volume I” is a 38-page paperback, available online at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-babyman-and-chop-chop/
