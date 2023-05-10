New Castle High School received five nominations, including Best Musical, for the 2023 Henry Mancini Musical Theatre Awards.
A program of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland since 2014, the Mancini Awards recognize the top efforts among high school musicals in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. All schools in each county are invited to participate. New Castle is the only Lawrence County school to accept the invitation this year, joining 15 others from the remaining three counties.
New Castle students staged “The Little Mermaid” earlier this spring, and it was nominated for Best Musical in Budget Category 3. Other nominees in that category are Knoch (“Something Rotten”) and Mars (“Grease’).
New Castle’s production also was nominated for Scenic Design Budget 3, Costume Design Budget 3, Lighting Design Budget 3 and Best Crew/Technical Execution.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 21 at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. New Castle will be among the Best Musical nominees to stage a performance from its musical. Two representatives from each participating school also will participate in a finale number.
