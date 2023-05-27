The annual New Castle Farmers’ Market will return July 8.
Now in its 15th year, the market will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays July 8 through Oct. 28 at the Washington Centre plaza downtown.
New this year, vendors will get the chance to be located along the covered breezeway in the center of the plaza for better protection from the elements and cooling. The trees in the center will be removed.
The market will feature produce and other food items, homemade crafts, florals and more. The produce area will run perpendicular to East Street, forming an aisle to the breezeway.
The cost for vendors is $35 for the whole season. To register, call (724) 654-7457 or email audrey339@aol.com. There will be free parking at the curbs and parking lot.
