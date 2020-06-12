New Castle, Ellwood libraries offer summer programs

The New Castle Public Library is now open to the public by appointment.
In order to follow CDC guidelines and limit waiting times, patrons are asked to call the library at (724) 658-6659 to schedule a time of arrival. This week, appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Beginning June 15, hours will expand to 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Appointments will begin every half hour starting at 9 a.m. with the last appointment at 4:15 p.m. Visitors will be asked which floor they wish to visit and if they wish to use a public computer. Seating in the building will be limited. All visitors will be asked to wear a face mask, except those 2 years or younger or those with a medical condition that prevents use.
Patrons should enter the library at the North Street entrance and return any borrowed items in the external drops. Exit the building at the east door, the alley between the library and Comcast.
Curbside pickup for vulnerable populations will be from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Saturdays. For all others, pickup will be from noon to 4 p.m. To request specific titles, genres or formats, email circ@ncdlc.org, call (724) 658-6659 or reserve specific titles online at www.ncdlc.org. Guests will be notified when items are ready for pick up at the east entrance.
Information and genealogy assistance is available by calling (724) 658-6659 or emailing reference@ncdlc.org or genealogy@ncdlc.org.
Virtual story time for all ages takes place at 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Visit the library’s website at www.ncdlc.org for a link.
Breakfast, lunch, produce and milk for five days will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday. Outdoor activities and grab and go activity kits for kids will be available. Activities and pickup will be in parking lot at the rear of the building.
Virtual Mythical Mondays take place at noon June 22 and 29 featuring videos about myths and fairy tales. Visit www.ncdlc.org for links.
Library Pets, featuring videos of pets that are special to the library and its librarians, will be at noon June 23 and 30. Visit www.ncdlc.org for links.
Whimsical Wednesday takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 featuring story time, activities and special guests. The location will be announced.
Other virtual events include: Imagine Their Story, noon June 24; Virtual Science Lab, noon June 25; and Dip Into Non-Fiction, noon June 26. Visit www.ncdlc.org for links.
ELLWOOD CITY
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers Family Laptime via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. To sign up, call the library at (724) 758-6458.
Storyteller Mike Perry will be the presenter for Picture This designed for students in second through fifth grades at 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Families will receive an invitation to join through Zoom via email 5-10 minutes before program begins. Must preregister to attend.
On Wednesdays, Dragons, Dreams and Daring Deeds! for those in kindergarten through third grade features a story and craft demonstration. Families will receive an invitation to join through Zoom via email 5-10 minutes before program begins. Must preregister to attend.
Exquisite Corpse for teens gives each participant a chance to add either a writing prompt or a piece of artwork without knowing what the entire project contains. The final project will be on the library’s Facebook page. Begins June 19. Email Childrenslib@zoominternet.net to sign up. The time between sessions depends upon the number of teens involved. Questions can be sent to the above email address.
