NEW CASTLE
Kayah Waller was crowned New Castle High School’s 2022 homecoming queen.
The daughter of Kia and Orlando Waller, Kayah has been doing makeup and hair since she was 13 years old, and after she graduates she plans to attend a four-year college to major in business before obtaining her license in cosmetology.
Eventually, Kayah plans open her own salon and be a traveling makeup artist.
New Castle’s 2022 homecoming king is Bryce Wood.
ELLWOOD CITY
Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School will crown the 2022 homecoming king at a school-wide pep rally today, and the queen will be crowned this evening at halftime of the football game versus the Beaver Falls Tigers.
The homecoming game will begin at 7 p.m. in Helling Stadium. Pregame introductions of the queen’s court will begin after the band performs at 6:30 p.m.
A junior high dance will be held at the high school tonight, beginning at 9; the senior high semi-formal will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. tomorrow at the high school.
Members of the queen’s court are Bella Rinker, Mia Newman, Chloe Duncan, Liz Mihalko, Maddy Biondi, Brooke Roth, Madylin McCommons, Jordyn Diplacido, Gianna Fotia and Makenna Hamilton.
On the king’s court are Grady Smith, Lennon Lloyd, Parker Coachman, Hunter James Rock, Kaden Schlichtkrull, Benjamin Pesce, Jack Landis and Gage Myers.
