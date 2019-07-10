The New Castle Consistory will be celebrating its 100-year centennial.
The consistory was constituted on April 17, 1919. The centennial celebration will be on Sept. 14 with many distinguished guests in attendance, including the Sovereign Grand Commander David A. Glattly.
The centennial officers are W. Thomas Marlowe Jr., commander-in-chief; Donald P. Paul, first lieutenant commander; and W. David Hazlet, second lieutenant commander.
The Valley of New Castle serves much of western Pennsylvania, including all of Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Butler, Forest, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, and Indiana counties. As the New Castle Consistory allows for dual memberships, the brotherhood contains a few members from outside these counties.
The double-headed eagle of Lagash hangs in the mezzanine of the lobby of the Scottish Rite Cathedral. This symbol stands as the oldest royal crest in the world, going back more than 2,000 years before building King Solomon’s Temple. Freemasonry first used the eagle in Paris in 1758, and it has remained an important part of the Consistory ever since.
There are various items from Masonry history on display in the John S. Wallace Memorial Library, named after the first commander-in-chief of the Consistory. There are antiquities, Masonic symbols and books, just to name a few items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.