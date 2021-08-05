By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The New Castle Area School District will receive $96,000 this school year for its younger-aged students to try new and unusual fruits and vegetables.
The funding is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Wednesday that New Castle is one of 288 elementary schools to receive grants totaling more than $7 million to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day.
New Castle is the only district in Lawrence County that received the funds. The district has participated in and received funds for the program for about nine years for children in kindergarten through 5th grade.
Funding priority is given to the schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the grant funds for New Castle are for the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center and the George Washington Intermediate School.
Jeremy Bergman, New Castle’s food service director, said the district uses the money for a program that introduces the children to more exotic fruits and vegetables that they don’t normally see or eat on a regular basis. During an afternoon class, the children have an activity that is an educational component, and they learn about such fruits and vegetables as guava, rhubarb, peppers, squashes, and other things they wouldn’t regularly see, Bergman said, and they are given a chance to try those in the classroom.
“It’s a really great way to educate them about fruits and vegetables,” he said, adding that they are served fruit and mostly raw vegetables, according to the program guidelines.
“Healthy, nutritious meals are essential to a child’s growth and success,” state Education Secretary Noe Ortega said in a news release. “These fresh food grants will help ensure students have access to fresh produce that they may not be introduced to otherwise, while also supporting their physical and academic growth.”
The program’s goals are to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expand the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increase fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students’ present and future health. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program was introduced in Pennsylvania in 2004 and is now available in all 50 states.
Grantees are required to spend most of their grant on the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables and must develop a plan to establish partnerships to reduce other costs. Schools are also required to provide nutrition education to students, but cannot use the program funding to purchase nutrition education materials.
The program, in addition to the education end of it, provides the students with healthy snacks.
