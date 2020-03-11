The New Castle Area School District can boast that 29 of its students were regional champions at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science’s annual state science fair.
Those students all won first places at the Regional Competition at Slippery Rock University on Feb. 22. Additionally, nine students placed second.
None of the district’s participants scored any lower.
Each student who won first place at the regional competition qualifies for the statewide competition May 17-19 at Penn State University.
Additionally, three students won special awards in the competition.
Amira Johnson, a ninth grader, won $100 for the Most Innovative and Best Botany project.
Gavin Zheng, a 10th grader, won $100 for the Best Math project and $30 for the director’s award.
Alison Lloyd, 11th grade, won $100 for the Best Biology project and was finalist for the SRU $12,000 scholarship.
The 38 participants from New Castle were among 420 students representing 45 public, private and charter schools in a nine-county area. They presented their scientific research projects to a panel of judges who included SRU professors, graduate students and local scientists.
Each student designed and completed his or her own unique science project based on the scientific method, and prepared a power point presentation.
A panel of 5 judges evaluated the presentations in a five category rubric.
The New Castle district’s first-place winners were:
Eighth Grade — Alexandra Browne, Ashley Hawkins, Kamryn Klik, Joey Mazzocco, Alexa Perrotta and Peyton Rodgers.
Freshmen — Alexis Bradlley, Jude Byler, Dominic Cade, Owen Ciavarino, Dominic Fornataro, Hailey Gonzales, Joshua Horner, Amira Johnson, Isabella Jones, Anthony Miller, Morgan Piatt and Ava Pierce.
Sophomores — Mary Baka, Tyler Girman, Mark Jones, Aodhan McMichael, Madyson Newingham, Montana Pastore, Madison Soukovich and Gavin Zheng.
Junior — Alison Lloyd
Senior — Austin Browne.
Second place winners were Stacey Bailey, Olivia Caminiti, Stephan Gibson and Nate Pitzer, all 9th graders, and Taylor Anderson and Peydon Greathouse, both 10th graders.
The students were sponsored at the event by New Castle High School science teachers Russ Carley, Chadd Quimby and Leah Ann Williams.
