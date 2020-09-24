New Castle actor signs with agency

Floyd Jackson is no stranger to the big screen.
After working on several projects in the area, the New Castle actor inked a deal with Truth Management. That organization is the mother company of VIP Ignite, a privately owned talent agency.
“With this, it’s going to help me and market me and help me for jobs for New York and they’re even saying possibly Los Angeles,” Jackson said. “It opens me up a little more.”
Jackson officially signed on Sept. 14 to the group’s acting division. He’ll also take part in some photoshoots.
“Last weekend, they had a two-day boot camp that I attended virtually,” Jackson said. “They liked what they saw and my background, being on set and working with Denzel Washington twice.”
Jackson has been featured on webinars and live chats with Alycia Kaback, VIP Ignite’s president. Being signed means he has access to people like 50 Cent’s acting coach and other industry professionals.
“I’m due to be out in New York the first week of December,” Jackson said. “(Kaback) has a lot of big time connections.”
Jackson, who has appeared in “Fast & Furious 8,” “MindHunter” seasons 1 and 2, “Fences” and Polestar Production’s “Brokedown,” also worked on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which will be actor Chadwick Boseman’s final time on screen after his Aug. 28 death from colon cancer.
“I just turned 47 and I’m still at it. It’s a tough industry. I started at 41,” Jackson said. He said he’s trusting in God and continuing to work hard and staying humble. “I’m getting noticed in New York, and I’m excited about that.”
