A new bakery is ready to serve up pastries, cakes and love in the New Castle area.
Love and Cake bakery is now open at 3310 Wilmington Road in the Field Club Commons plaza in Neshannock Township and offering homemade bread, bagels, mini pies, custom cakes and more.
Owner Maria Maiorano grew up working in the family restaurant at Soni’s, working there full-time after college and eventually starting her own baking business on the side. Once her clientele got larger, she said she decided to open up a bakery of her own.
“We were blessed to find a location close to Soni’s where we can still provide desserts for them and also serve the community in a much bigger way from our own location,” Maiorano said. “I loved growing up with my family’s restaurant and I am hoping to carry on the tradition with my family.”
The bakery is getting ready for the holiday season with pies, cookies, cakes and more. They can be contacted at (724) 698-7339, and be found on Facebook and Instagram (@loveandcake7).
“We are so excited to serve the community of New Castle and see what God has in store for us,” Maiorano said. “I am so thankful for everyone who has supported us during the coronavirus, and looking forward to continuing to provide baked goods to our community.”
