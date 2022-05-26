The 126th annual New Bedford Memorial Day program will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Memorial Park near Hopewell Cemetery in New Bedford.
A parade will precede the program.
All veterans from New Bedford, Pulaski, and Frizzleburg are welcome to walk in the parade. Parade participants will include veterans, the Wilmington High School Band, local Boy and Girl Scout troops, local businesses, owners of vintage cars and fire trucks from various communities in the area.
Parade participants will meet in the parking lot of the old New Bedford School near the Lion’s Park by 10:15 am. Guy Morse will organize the parade, which should start by 10:30 am.
The program will be held in the New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church if it is raining or if the grounds of the memorial park are muddy.
State Rep. Chris Sainato will offer the welcome for the ceremony.The speaker for the program will be Ken Hanna, Navy Torpedoman’s Mate, Chief Petty Officer.
The New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church choir, directed by Ashley Graziani, and the Wilmington band,directed by Jonathan Nickel, will provide music for the program. Wilmington band members Bayleigh Miller, Micah Shelenberger, Joshua Marshall, and Lettie Jane Mahle will perform solos during the program.
The Rev. Bill Beck will offer the invocation and the Rev. Dan Muttart will offer the benediction. Frank Lorello, Dr. Thomas Patton, and Shelia Eppinger will recite readings for the program.
Sue Muscarella, New Bedford Garden Club president, will present a wreath to be placed in front of the flagpole. Scout Troops 721 and 723, under the direction of Gail Barrett and Dr. Tom Patton, will place flags at the markers of the 16 men from the New Bedford area who died in service to our country. Melvin Kauffman will read the roll call of the names of these men.
The New Bedford Memorial Committee, led by Cindy Bell, will dedicate a new plaque for the monument with the names of community members who have served in the armed forces during the past 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.