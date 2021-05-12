New Bedford plans Memorial Day event

The 125th annual New Bedford Memorial Day program will take place at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Memorial Park near Hopewell Cemetery in New Bedford.
A parade will precede the program. All veterans from New Bedford, Pulaski and Frizzleburg are welcome to walk in the parade. Anyone who has a vintage car is also encouraged to join the parade.
Parade participants will include the Wilmington High School Band, local Boy and Girl Scout troops and fire trucks from various local communities. Parade participants will meet in the parking lot of the old New Bedford School near the Lions Park by 10:15 a.m. The parade should start by 10:30 a.m.
State Rep. Chris Sainato will offer the welcome for the ceremony. The speaker will be Dr. Thomas Patton. The New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church choir and the Wilmington High band will provide music for the program. The Rev. Bill Beck will offer the invocation and the Rev. Dan Muttart will offer the benediction.
The New Bedford Garden Club will present a wreath to be placed in front of the flagpole. Scout Troops 721 and 723 will place flags at the markers of the 16 men from the New Bedford area who died in service to our country. Melvin Kauffman will read the roll call of the names of these men.
The New Bedford Memorial Committee would like to thank Ken Hanna, Patton and Beck, who conducted the ceremony last year in order to maintain the fact that New Bedford has had this ceremony for the past consecutive 124 years. The program was not open to the public last year due to COVID restrictions.
