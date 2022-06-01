+3 Lifelong illness fails to halt Neshannock teen Devin Mong just finished his first semester at Westminster College.

Devin Mong of New Castle has received a 2022 UFIRST Scholarship, an award granted by the Foundation for Ichthyosis and Related Skin Types.

Devin, who is a 2022 Neshannock High graduate but who spent his senior year enrolled instead in the Westminster Early College Program, is afflicted with x-linked ichthyosis, a rare, genetic skin disorder characterized by cracked, scaling and thickened skin.

Devin will continue his education this fall at Westminster College, with the aim of obtaining a bachelor’s degree that he intends to follow up by attending medical school. He plans to become a dermatology physician assistant.

“The UFIRST Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for students affected with ichthyosis to achieve their highest educational potential,” said Lisa Breuning, UFIRST director of operations. “Devin is attending Westminster College, and we are thrilled to support him as he continues with his degree.”